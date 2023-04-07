Internet and phone connections to Rahul Gandhi’s MP office in Wayanad canceled

The telecom service provider BSNL has cancelled the phone and internet connections to Rahul Gandhi’s MP office in Wayanad following his disqualification from Lok Sabha. Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. BSNL is owned by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

The District Congress Committee has expressed concerns over the move and believes that such hasty actions challenge democracy, especially when the court is still hearing the decision.

Meanwhile, the UDF workers have started distributing a letter written by Rahul Gandhi to the people of Wayanad in their houses. The objective is to cover every house in the Assembly constituency within five days. In the letter, Rahul calls on the people to unite and move forward to overcome all crises.

The UDF is preparing a grand welcome for Rahul, who is scheduled to arrive in Wayanad on April 11.