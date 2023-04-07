Kejriwal supports Sisodia’s dig at PM Modi: India requires educated leader

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Tihar Jail, questioning the latter’s academic qualifications. In the letter, Sisodia criticized PM Modi’s statements, saying India needs an educated Prime Minister for the country to progress. Sisodia alleged that PM Modi’s comments have made him a laughing stock worldwide, and students make fun of him. He further stated that a less educated PM could not fulfill the aspirations of the youth, who want to achieve something and make wonders in science and technology.

Sisodia also raised concerns about the closure of 60,000 schools across the country, stating that the government does not prioritize education. ‘If we cannot give good education to children, will the country progress? Never!,’ he asserted. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed Sisodia’s sentiments, stating that having an uneducated Prime Minister is dangerous for the country. Kejriwal was fined Rs 25,000 by the Gujarat High Court after it quashed the Chief Information Commissioner’s 2016 order directing Gujarat University to provide details on PM Modi’s degrees to the AAP leader. Kejriwal stated that the court’s ruling ‘has raised a lot of questions in peoples’ minds’ regarding PM Modi’s degrees being fake.