Know how to delete Twitter account permanently

Mumbai: Twitter is world’s most popular micro blogging website. It has billions of subscribers. But if any wants to delete the account then must one thing that the process of deleting the account is not straightforward.

Follow these steps to delete your account:

Sign in to your Twitter account

The first step in deleting your Twitter account is to sign in to your account using your username and password. Once you are logged in, click on the three-dot icon located in the bottom left corner of your screen.

Select ‘Settings and Privacy’

A menu will show after clicking the three-dot icon. ‘Settings and Privacy’ should be chosen from the list of choices.

Choose ‘Account’

In the ‘Settings and Privacy’ menu, select ‘Account’ from the list of options on the left-hand side of the screen.

To the page’s bottom, scroll down.

You can deactivate your account by scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Review the information

Confirm your decision

Once you have reviewed the information, click on the ‘Deactivate’ button to confirm your decision to delete your Twitter account. Twitter will ask you to enter your password to confirm your decision.

Verify your decision

After entering your password, Twitter will ask you to verify your decision by clicking on the ‘Deactivate Account’ button.