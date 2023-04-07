Purulia woman dissolves husband’s body with salt after killing him with the help of lover

According to a police official, a woman in collusion with her lover allegedly murdered her 45-year-old husband with a sharp weapon and used salt to eliminate the evidence. The incident occurred in Purulia, West Bengal last month.

The woman, Uttara, and her lover, Kshetrapal, conspired to kill Judan Mahato so they could live together. As per the plan suggested by Kshetrapal, Uttara killed her husband, poured salt on his body to decompose it, and then buried it. However, Budan’s son discovered his father’s body on March 26, and filed a murder case with the police.

The police suspected Uttara of killing her husband during the investigation. After being taken into custody and questioned, Uttara confessed to the murder, stating that she had an extramarital affair with Kshetrapal. Kshetrapal had fled to Jharkhand after the murder, but police were able to track him down and arrest him.

The Jaipur Police arrested him and presented him in the Purulia district court on Wednesday, after which he was sent to police remand for five days.