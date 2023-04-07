Schoolboy arrested for issuing assassination threat to PM Modi and Adityanath

Officials said that the Noida Police apprehended a teenager from Lucknow who is suspected of sending an email to a media outlet threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 16-year-old Bihar boy was picked up from the state capital’s Chinhat area on Friday morning and brought here, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma. An FIR was filed in connection with the April 5 case at Sector 20 police station here, after which the matter was investigated. Technical teams were also enlisted to track down the sender of the email containing the threat message, according to Verma. Verma added that the boy is being brought before a juvenile court and that additional legal proceedings are being carried out. The police had filed a FIR against an unknown person after a media house representative approached them with a complaint, claiming they had received an email threatening to assassinate the prime minister and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 153A (1b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity), 505 (1b) (act likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), police said. The police also invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act in the case.