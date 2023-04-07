Woman strangled over dowry in UP’s Budaun

A 20-year-old newlywed woman was strangled to death in Paiga-Bhikampur village here, allegedly by her in-laws over dowry. The in-laws have been missing since the incident, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend them.

Renu, a resident of Bisharatganj Police Station in Bareilly district, was married to Vikesh, a resident of Bisauli village Paiga-Bhikampur, about nine months ago, according to police. According to the victim’s relatives’ police complaint, Vikesh and his family members tortured Renu for dowry and strangled her on Thursday. According to Bisauli SHO Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, the police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have filed a FIR in the case.