DTPC planning to turn Shankhumukham into an adventure spot

With the completion of the Airport Road and protection wall, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is preparing to relaunch Shankhumukham as an adventure tourist destination. Previously, the tourist destination’s full-fledged operation did not go as planned due to ongoing construction activities. Some of the adventure sports that will be introduced at Shankhumukham include jet skiing and speed boating. The DTPC has written to the district administration requesting that fishing boats be removed from the beach. In addition, the DTPC intends to transform Shankhumukham into a wedding destination. A ‘4 crore project to transform Muthuchippi Park into a wedding venue is nearing completion. The project will begin immediately and is nearing completion, the official added. The authorities are also developing a strategy to make the destination plastic-free. There are several vendors operating at the site, and the authorities intend to designate a special vending zone to relocate the vendors. We will provide special designs for vending carts as well as vendor uniforms. We intend to set aside a common area for vendors to clean their utensils. Efforts will be made to reduce waste generation, and plastic will be strictly prohibited,” the official added.