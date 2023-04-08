Beautification ahead of the G20 summit

According to an official, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to beautify over 20 roads under its jurisdiction by installing various types of foliage and flower pots on sidewalks and kerbs. He estimated that the installation of potted plants would take four months. Authorities are working to identify popular and connect tourist places roads in all 12 zones for the installation of potted plants. This is the first time such a proposal has been considered since the Commonwealth Games in 2010. We have decided to use potted plants because we don’t have much space on the sides of roads. Potted plants are the best options. We are looking for shrubs that have been flowering for a long time. At least they should have four-six months of flowering, the official told. On September 9 and 10, the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government will be held here. The officials have chosen shrubs such as bougainvillaea, champa, and cassia biflora. These varieties are drought tolerant, have flowered for several months, and are well-suited to the Delhi climate.