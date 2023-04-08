CM KCR of Telangana to skip PM Modi’s event in the state today.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will not be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme on Saturday, where Modi is set to inaugurate several development projects for the poll-bound state. KCR, who was invited as per protocol, will also not be receiving PM Modi at Begumpet airport upon his arrival.

KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at odds with the BJP, which is attempting to make inroads into Telangana ahead of the state’s assembly election later this year. In contrast, KCR is aiming to expand his party’s reach to other states as part of its national aspirations. Last year, he renamed his party to BRS, marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. KCR is also working to unite opposition parties for a united fight against BJP in the next general elections.

The Prime Minister’s programme will include the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth over ? 11,300 crore in Telangana, with a significant focus on infrastructure and connectivity. PM Modi will inaugurate the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which will reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Tirupati by almost three and a half hours, providing a significant benefit to pilgrim passengers. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

Moreover, PM Modi will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, which will provide seamless connectivity and enhance the average speed of trains. The redevelopment of the railway station is being planned at a cost of ? 720 crore, with a double-level spacious roof plaza and multimodal connectivity for seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes.