The trailer of much-awaited movie of Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘Aadujeevitham’ (The Goat Life), has been released. To the surprise of movie lovers, a preview version of the 3-minute trailer was the first to hit online.

Nevertheless, within an hour Prithviraj himself posted it with a message: ‘Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be ‘leaked’ online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see’.

The survival drama that is set to mark director Blessy’s comeback is based on Benyamin’s award-winning novel by the same name. The trailer is action-packed and the highlight is most certainly Prithviraj’s incredible transformation. Academy Award winner AR Rahman has given music to the epic. The movie is expected to hit the theatres later this year.