For the second consecutive day, India reports over 6,000 new Covid cases.

The Union health ministry data revealed that India reported 6,155 new COVID-19 infections today, bringing the total number of cases to 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). Additionally, there were 11 new deaths, raising the death toll to 5,30,954. Kerala reconciled two deaths in the latest update.

The number of active cases in India has increased to 31,194, making up 0.07% of the total infections. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 recovery rate remains high at 98.74%, with 4,41,89,111 people having recovered from the disease. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19%.

The health ministry’s website reported that India has administered a total of 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far under its nationwide vaccination campaign.