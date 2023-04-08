IRCTC introduces new two-day tour package: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a two-day tour package. The tour package is from New Delhi to f Amritsar. Passengers can visit three significant places in Amritsar- Wagah Border, Jallianwala Bagh and the Golden Temple.

The cost of the package is Rs 8,325 for single occupancy. It will cost Rs 6,270 for double sharing and Rs 5,450 for triple sharing. You will be charged Rs 4,320 with a bed and Rs 3,690 without a bed if you are travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11. Passengers can book the tickets online or can contact [email protected] for more information or booking of the tickets.

For more information, passengers can check the official website of IRCTC- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDR045