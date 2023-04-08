Summer heat may worsen in parts of India next five days: Predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of potential extreme heat across the country in the upcoming days. It is projected that temperatures may rise by two to four degrees Celsius in various regions of India within the next five days.

The IMD has identified certain areas in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana that are expected to experience high temperatures. Additionally, a tweet from the IMD shows that Kerala too has to be mindful of the rising temperatures.

Furthermore, there is a prediction of strong winds and thundershowers in certain parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh over the next two days. As concerns grow globally about climate change and its impact on rising temperatures, it is worth noting that India experienced its warmest February since 1901 in 2023.