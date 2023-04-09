Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: In the Kerala market, price of gold remained unchanged for the third day in a row. The yellow metal had touched an all-time high of Rs 45,000 per 8 gram on Tuesday. Then the precious metal slipped down by Rs 360 per 8 grams on Wednesday and Thursday. From Friday, the precious metal is trading at Rs 44,640 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million, another Indian wins 300gm gold coins

In the global markets, price of spot gold eased to $2011 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled yesterday at Rs 60,622 per 10 gram, down Rs 234 or 0.38%. Silver futures ended at Rs 74,285 per kg, lower by Rs 270 or 0.36%. MCX will remain shut today due to Good Friday.