Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Apr 9, 2023, 03:48 pm IST

Mumbai: In the Kerala market, price of gold remained unchanged for the third day in a row. The yellow metal had touched an all-time high of Rs 45,000 per 8 gram on Tuesday. Then the precious metal slipped down by Rs 360 per 8 grams on Wednesday and Thursday. From Friday, the precious metal is trading at Rs 44,640 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold eased to $2011 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled yesterday at  Rs 60,622 per 10 gram, down Rs 234 or 0.38%.  Silver futures ended at Rs 74,285 per kg, lower by  Rs 270 or 0.36%.  MCX  will remain shut today due to Good Friday.

 

 

