Corruption charge; Aman Kumar Singh resigns from NDTV board

Aman Kumar Singh, the Adani group’s corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs, who is facing a corruption charge in Chhattisgarh, has resigned from the board of NDTV Ltd due to other commitments. Aman Kumar Singh has tendered his resignation from the position of non-executive director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on April 1, 2023, due to his preoccupation with other engagements, New Delhi Television Ltd said in a stock exchange filing last week. Singh, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, was a powerful bureaucrat in Chhattisgarh’s Raman Singh-led BJP government and the chief minister’s principal secretary. He resigned from the military and will join the Adani group as the Corporate Brand Custodian and Corporate Affairs head in November 2022. And when Adani took over NDTV, Singh was one of the directors appointed to the news broadcaster’s board by the Adani group. In February 2020, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) filed a FIR against Singh and his wife Yasmeen Singh in an alleged disproportionate assets case. Singh is the Adani group’s second nominee to resign from the NDTV board.