Fear spreads as tigers venture out into the open

Adult Royal Bengal Tigers have caused panic among tea garden workers in Kaliabor, Assam’s Nagaon district, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 restrictions in the area. In search of food, the big cats have frequently strayed from a forested area and moved around tea gardens over the last two months. They preyed on and slaughtered livestock, including cattle. Three days ago, panic gripped the tea garden workers after they spotted a tiger up close. A road leads to a nearby temple, and the forest guards have restricted people’s movement.