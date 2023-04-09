In Uttarakhand, traffic violators must watch a two-hour awareness film after paying fine

The Uttarakhand Police, which is grappling with the state’s ever-worsening traffic problem, has finally decided to implement a one-of-a-kind punishment for traffic rule violators after observing that, despite implementing a new system every month, no effective solution to the problem of traffic jams is being found. Following that, anyone who violates traffic rules will have to spend two hours with the police after paying the fine. Traffic rule violators will not be held in “police custody,” but will be required to watch a film depicting traffic awareness during the two hours that the traffic police will screen. The film will be shown at the RTO only to “rash drivers and stunt drivers.” The film, which is about road safety, was shown at the film school on Friday. The film contains numerous examples of road awareness. In addition, the effects of rule violations on their and others’ lives have been narrated through songs.