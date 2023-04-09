Mandatory masks for elderly and pregnant women as COVID cases surge in Kerala

The Kerala government has made masks mandatory for pregnant women and the elderly, as the state continues to experience a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to a statement from Health Minister Veena George’s office, 1,801 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala on Saturday. Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts reported the most number of cases, and the majority of patients tested positive for the Omicron variant. The health department has said that those with lifestyle diseases and children should also wear masks while out in public.

A high-level meeting chaired by the health minister was held to evaluate the situation, as the majority of recent COVID-19-related deaths (85%) were reported among people above 60 and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. ‘COVID testing has increased. There has been a slight increase in hospital admissions, but only 0.8% of the total cases are in need of oxygen support and 1.2% are admitted to ICUs,’ said Minister George.

The health department has instructed district hospitals to conduct proper COVID-19 evaluations and directed them to increase facilities according to the surge plan keeping in mind the increase in coronavirus patients. The minister has also directed the department to ensure oxygen availability and announced that a special meeting of private hospitals will be held soon.

In addition, the release stated that special care has to be given to bedridden patients and the elderly at homes. ‘Those who have the elderly and bedridden or those affected with lifestyle diseases at home should take extra care and use masks and wash their hands with soap,’ the release said. The government’s decision to make masks mandatory for certain groups is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.