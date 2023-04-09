Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
Market capitalization of top companies surge by Rs 10.43 lakh crore in last 5 days

Apr 9, 2023, 07:20 pm IST

Mumbai: The market capitalization of BSE-listed firms have surged Rs 10,43,216.79 crore to Rs  2,62,37,776.13 crore in the last five trading sessions from March 29-April 6. Indian equity benchmark indices were ended higher in the last five days. BSE Sensex has jumped 2,219.25 points or 3.85% in the past five trading sessions.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India drop to $578.45 billion 

This week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for ‘Mahavir Jayanti’ and on  Friday (April 7)  on account of ‘Good Friday. Last week, stock markets were closed on Thursday (March 30) for ‘Ram Navami’.

