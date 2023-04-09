Market capitalization of top companies surge by Rs 10.43 lakh crore in last 5 days

Mumbai: The market capitalization of BSE-listed firms have surged Rs 10,43,216.79 crore to Rs 2,62,37,776.13 crore in the last five trading sessions from March 29-April 6. Indian equity benchmark indices were ended higher in the last five days. BSE Sensex has jumped 2,219.25 points or 3.85% in the past five trading sessions.

This week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for ‘Mahavir Jayanti’ and on Friday (April 7) on account of ‘Good Friday. Last week, stock markets were closed on Thursday (March 30) for ‘Ram Navami’.