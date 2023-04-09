New office hours for government employees

To save electricity, the Punjab government has changed its office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This modification will take effect on May 2. The change, which is expected to save 300-350 MW of electricity, will take effect on May 2. On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the time change. He claims it is an attempt to help the general public run errands at government offices during the upcoming summer season. The decision was made after extensive consultation with stakeholders to ensure the welfare of the people, according to the CM. The new schedule will be in effect until July 15. Mann stated that this decision will apply to all Punjab government offices. He anticipated that this would also help save around 300-350 MW of power, as government offices consume a significant amount of power. He stated that, according to PSPCL data, the leak load of the board begins after 1 p.m. Mann stated that the new schedule will also ensure that people take advantage of as much sunlight as possible. He assured the people that the state government would make more citizen-centered decisions in the future.