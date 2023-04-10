Complete list of countries that offer visa on arrival to UAE citizens

Dubai: UAE citizens can enter around 178 countries without a visa. The UAE Passport is one the strongest passport in the world and this is why these countries grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival facility for the UAE citizens.

According to Henley & Partners, UAE nationals can get visa-free entry to 141 countries and visa-on-arrival or an electric travel authority (ETA) in 44 countries. The UAE citizens can get visa-free access in 16 countries across Oceania, 13 in the Middle East, 50 in Europe, 17 in the Caribbean, 12 in Asia, 20 in the Americas and 38 in Africa. The UAE Passport is now in 15th place, with a score of 178 in the passport index.

The UAE passport holders are required to obtain a visa before travelling to 48 countries, including the US, Australia, and Turkie.

Below are some of the popular travel and tourist destinations where UAE nationals get visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival:

Canada

New Zealand

UK

Pakistan

China

India

Egypt

France

Georgia

Germany

Israel

Philippines

Singapore

Hong Kong

Italy

Japan

Lebanon

Morocco

Russia

Switzerland

Thailand

Maldives

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar