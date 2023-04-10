Complete list of countries that offer visa on arrival to UAE citizens

Dubai: UAE citizens can enter around 178 countries without a visa. The UAE Passport is one the strongest passport in the world and this is why these countries grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival facility for the UAE citizens.
According to Henley & Partners, UAE nationals can get visa-free entry to 141 countries and visa-on-arrival or an electric travel authority (ETA) in 44 countries. The UAE citizens can get visa-free access in 16 countries across Oceania, 13 in the Middle East, 50 in Europe, 17 in the Caribbean, 12 in Asia, 20 in the Americas and 38 in Africa. The UAE Passport is now in 15th place, with a score of 178 in the passport index.
Also Read: GAIL reduces CNG, PNG prices
The UAE passport holders are required to obtain a visa before travelling to 48 countries, including the US, Australia, and Turkie.
Below are some of the popular travel and tourist destinations where UAE nationals get visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival:
Canada
New Zealand
UK
Pakistan
China
India
Egypt
France
Georgia
Germany
Israel
Philippines
Singapore
Hong Kong
Italy
Japan
Lebanon
Morocco
Russia
Switzerland
Thailand
Maldives
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Post Your Comments