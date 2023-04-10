Congress suggests Kerala’s Christians examine Karnataka for BJP’s double standards

Kerala’s state Congress chief, K Sudhakaran, has warned Christian communities in the state about the ‘hypocrisy’ of the BJP. Sudhakaran cited a recent incident in Karnataka where a minister was booked by the police for his alleged hate speech against Christians. In an interview with a news channel, Munirathna, a minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government, had purportedly made derogatory comments about Christians, calling for violence against them. Sudhakaran shared video clips of Munirathna making similar remarks and called out the BJP’s double standards.

In a Facebook post, Sudhakaran wrote, ‘If BJP leaders come to you with a smile, then at least now you should realise that it’s the smile of Satan.’ He urged people to recognize and reject this hypocrisy.