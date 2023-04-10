Growing opposition to relocation of rogue tusker Arikomban sparks increased protests

The decision to relocate rogue tusker Arikomban from Chinnakanal to Parambikulam following the High Court order has sparked widespread opposition and protests. On Monday, residents of Parambikkulam will march to the office of the Deputy Director of Parambikkulam Tiger Reserve to voice their dissent. ‘We demand that the elephant not be brought here as it will disturb the livelihood of the tribals,’ said P Kalpana Devi, president of Muthalamada panchayat, who convened an all-party meeting that resulted in the planned protest. The Kariyarkutty tribal settlement will also participate in the protest.

At the same time, an all-party meet convened by MLA K Babu will stage a dharna at Kambrathu Challa. Elected representatives, leaders of political parties, and farmers will attend the protest. According to the expert committee constituted by the High Court, the elephant should be released in the Muthuvarachal area after tranquilization in Idukki.

However, MLA K Babu will move a review petition in the High Court against its direction to release Arikomban in Parambikulam. ‘We are exploring the option of moving another petition through tribal chieftains, citing the threat that the animal poses to the tribal settlements of the region,’ he added.