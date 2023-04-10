HC asks to stop illegal sand mining near Yamuna bank

The Delhi High Court has ordered the city police to work with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to form a joint task force to stop alleged illegal sand mining on the banks of the Yamuna River in the city’s northern outskirts. Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was hearing a petition alleging illegal sand mining near the Yamuna river embarkment in the national capital’s Hiranki village area, observed that illegal sand mining was still going on and that undue advantage was being taken of the fact that while some of the area was within Delhi, the other part was in Uttar Pradesh. Ravinder, the petitioner, claimed that illegal sand mining was taking place in the area using hydraulic excavators and dumpers, and he sought an injunction to stop it.

The judge emphasised that illegal sand mining has a large environmental impact and is a matter of great concern and emergency, and thus directed the joint task force, comprised of officials from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, to regularly monitor the river banks and ensure that proper pickets are posted to prevent any kind of illegal sand mining.