Indian actress Nayanthara loses her calm on a fan who was constantly filming her during a recent temple visit

Nayanthara, an Indian actress who primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, recently visited the Kumbakonam temple in Tamil Nadu with her husband Vignesh Shivn, who is also a filmmaker. They were seen performing pooja to celebrate the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. After praying at the Kumbakonam temple, they headed to Vignesh’s ancestral temple. However, while there, Nayanthara lost her temper with a fan who was filming her with their phone. In the now-viral clip, Nayanthara warns the person that she will break their phone if they continue filming. One of her staff members can be seen asking the person to stop filming.

For the temple visit, Nayanthara wore white and blue ethnic attire while Vignesh wore a blue T-shirt, khaki pants, and a white jacket.

Recently, Vignesh and Nayanthara announced the full names of their twin boys on Instagram. In his post, Vignesh shared an adorable photo and revealed the names to be ‘#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names, our blessings and happiness.’

Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara got married in a private ceremony in Chennai last year. Four months later, they announced the arrival of their twin boys through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will next appear in the action thriller film Jawan, written and directed by Atlee. The movie also features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. The 38-year-old actress also has two Tamil films in the works that are expected to release in 2023. She made her acting debut in Sathyan Anthikad’s film Manassinakkare in 2003, and the success of the film led to many acting offers.