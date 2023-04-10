KK Rema issues legal notice to Sachin Dev, MV Govindan

KK Rema, the only legislator of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, has taken legal action against two leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), MV Govindan and Sachin Dev. This follows their accusations that the injury she sustained during a clash in the Legislative Assembly was fake. In response to these claims, the Vatakara MLA issued a legal notice warning that she would file a defamation suit if they failed to retract their comments.

Last month, an MRI scan confirmed that Rema had suffered ligament injuries in her right hand in two places. The injury occurred when Watch and Ward personnel attempted to remove her during an Opposition protest in front of the Speaker’s office on March 15. The Assembly doctor referred her to the General Hospital, where orthopaedics examined her and recommended applying a cast of plaster to her hand. However, Sachin Dev alleged on Facebook that the plaster had been applied to the wrong hand. In light of these events, Rema sent legal notices to both Sachin Dev and MV Govindan for their defamatory statements.