Latest census shows India’s tiger population increases to 3,167

India’s latest tiger census has brought good news for animal conservationists as the population of big cats has increased by 200 to reach 3,167 in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the data on Sunday during the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. The data reveals that the tiger population in India was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

During the event, the Prime Minister also launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ (IBCA) and released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’ that presents the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years. He highlighted the importance of wildlife protection and conservation, adding that IBCA was India’s endeavour towards this goal.

Modi also mentioned the successful transcontinental translocation of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa to India. ‘Cheetahs became extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat to India… This is the first successful transcontinental translocation of the big cat,’ he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of thriving ecosystems for wildlife to thrive. He noted, ‘India is a country where protecting nature is part of our culture. We do not believe in the conflict between ecology and economy, but give importance to coexistence between the two.’