Nephew arrested after 88-year-old woman killed in Kochi rape attempt

A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the police for the murder of his 88-year-old aunt during a rape attempt in Kochi. The sexual atrocity came to light only during the victim’s autopsy. According to an officer at the Central police station, the elderly woman was brought to a private hospital at Kacheripady in the city by her nephew and other relatives, with injuries on her face and hands. However, the doctors found that the woman was already dead and informed the police on becoming suspicious over her injuries.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the police officers noticed that the nephew was acting strangely and took him to the police station. During the autopsy, the rape attempt was revealed, and the nephew was arrested after an interrogation. He was later presented before the court and remanded on Sunday.

‘We will now take the statements from the arrested person’s wife and other relatives,’ said station house officer Vijay Shankar. ‘The autopsy cites the cause of the woman’s death as strangulation during a rape attempt,’ said the officer.

The elderly woman was a spinster who lived with her nephew and his wife in a two-storeyed house at Ernakulam North. This heinous crime has shocked the community, and justice must be served to the victim and her family.