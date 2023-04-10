Sex/Life season 2 cancelled just a month after the premiere on Netflix

After just a month since the premiere of the second season of Sex/Life on Netflix, the show has been cancelled and will not be returning for a third season, as confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson to People. The drama series, based on the novel ’44 Chapters About 4 Men’ by BB Easton, debuted its second season on the streaming platform in June 2021 after becoming a fan favourite, but according to the spokesperson, the second season gave the show a natural close by wrapping up the central characters’ respective arcs.

Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, a suburban mother of two who, bored with her responsibilities, reminisces about the wild life she used to lead. The cast also includes Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, Craig Bierko, Wallis Day, Jonathan Sadowski, Joyce Rivera, and Li Jun Li.

Despite receiving praise for the second season, Shahi criticised the show for being ‘very gimmicky’ in a later interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, saying that she did not receive the same level of support from the show’s creators as she did in the first season. She also stated that while she may not always agree with filmmakers, it is her job to make her performances believable.

It is worth noting that Netflix often cancels shows after two or three seasons, even if they are successful, as part of their business model. However, Sex/Life’s cancellation may be disappointing news for fans who were hoping to see more of the story and characters.