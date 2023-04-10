Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces advance salaries for federal government employees

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced that federal government employees in the UAE will receive their monthly salaries on Monday, April 17.

The Eid Al Fitr festival, celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — will mark the first long weekend of 2023. It is likely to be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23. The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.