Kerala CM’s case on CMDRF misuse to be reviewed by full bench of Lok Ayukta today

A case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues regarding the alleged misuse of the CM’s Distress Relief Fund will be considered by a full bench of the Lok Ayukta today. Last week, the Lok Ayukta referred its verdict in the case to a full bench, citing a difference of opinion over whether the decisions of the cabinet can be subjected to its investigation and also on the merits of the case. The two-member bench of the Lokayukta had completed all its hearings in the case and gave its verdict last Friday after a year, and this long delay had come under fire. If the petitioner had not approached the Kerala High Court, the verdict would have been further delayed.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has criticized the decision to refer the case to the full bench, stating that it questions the credibility of the Lok Ayukta institution. Public activist RS Sasikumar filed the case in 2018, alleging misuse of the funds in the CMDRF. He had claimed that the money was given to those who were not eligible for relief.

The full bench is likely to hear the case from the start and will also consider if the Lok Ayukta is competent enough to take up the case involving a decision of the state cabinet. The plea to the anti-corruption ombudsman was filed by Sasikumar in September 2018 and the hearing ended on March 18, 2022.

In relation to this, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan continues to sit on the Bill that tweaked the powers of the Kerala Lok Ayukta.