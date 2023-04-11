Kerala yet to finalize modalities for BSc Nursing admission; Entrance test mandatory

According to the Indian Nursing Council, a Common Entrance Test is now mandatory for admission into BSc Nursing courses this academic year. However, authorities in Kerala are yet to decide on the modalities of conducting the test. A meeting was convened by the State Health Minister on January 18, where a four-member committee was assigned to submit a report on the conduct of the entrance test in Kerala. Nonetheless, a final decision is still awaited.

It is worth noting that half of the seats in BSc Nursing courses, which are conducted by self-financing colleges, are management seats. As such, a policy decision is yet to be made on how admissions will be conducted for these seats. Additionally, clarity is also required regarding NRI seats.

As the Indian Nursing Council mandates the Common Entrance Test, it is important that Kerala decides on the modalities for the same soon. The committee assigned to submit the report should work towards a quick resolution. In the words of the Indian Nursing Council, ‘The idea behind holding a Common Entrance Test is to have uniformity in the entrance criteria for admission to nursing courses across the country.’