Nurses in Thrissur begin strike, protest ends at 6 hospitals after wage hike

In Thrissur district of Kerala, nurses employed in private hospitals commenced a 72-hour strike on Tuesday to protest against their low wages. The United Nurses Association (UNA) stated that the strike would involve boycotting all services, including ICU duties. However, six major hospitals, namely Amala, Jubilee Mission, West Fort, Daya, Sun, and Malankara Mission, which increased wages by 50 per cent, were exempted from the strike, and their nurses have called off the protest.

The UNA strike was primarily successful in pressuring major hospitals to increase wages. However, the nurses’ association will still march to the Collectorate to pursue their demands, which include raising daily wages to Rs 1,500 and 50 per cent interim relief. Additionally, they are seeking the abolition of contract laws, strict enforcement of labour laws, inspection of all private hospitals, and the implementation of the latest pay commission recommendations.

The strike was initiated after negotiations with the Labour Office failed to resolve the issue. Speaking about the situation, a UNA representative stated, ‘We have been struggling for our rights for a long time. We hope this strike will help us in the future.’