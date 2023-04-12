Age restriction postpones appointment to new Congress Working Committee

Congress’ much-discussed organizational reform is once again in the news as Rajasthan’s intraparty strife causes the party new problems in this election year. The announcement of a new Congress Working Committee (CWC) may be delayed due to the new provision of 50% members Under 50, according to sources, despite the ongoing dispute between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot over unfulfilled power-sharing promises. The party’s constitution was changed at its 85th plenary meeting in Raipur to include a horizontal reservation of 50% for women and young people in both reserved and unreserved categories, as well as a 50% reservation of seats for SC/ST/OBC/minorities.

Following the election of a new president, the Working Committee is disbanded, and a steering committee made up primarily of former CWC members temporarily takes its place. The Steering Committee decided against holding the election during the plenary session and gave Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of the AICC, permission to choose the CWC members. According to a senior Congress leader, the party may believe that it is better to be blamed for the delay in the process than to suffer the consequences of not allowing experienced leaders over the age of 50.