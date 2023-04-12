Citadel becomes the second most expensive show of all time behind ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

The upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, has received a significant investment from Amazon Studios. Though it is yet to be released, sources close to the show confirm that the production budget of Citadel is more than $300 million (nearly Rs 2,500 crores), making it the second most expensive show of all time behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The budget for the show increased after some portions of the series had to be reshot.

In December 2021, Citadel hit a roadblock when Josh Appelbaum was replaced with Daniel Weil, causing some losses for the studio and leading to a higher production cost than expected. Joe Russo, who was one of the showrunners, made the decision to reshoot some material, leading to a further increase in the show’s budget. Initially, the show was supposed to have eight one-hour-long episodes, but Prime Video decided to reduce the episode count to six, each 40 minutes long.

Despite the setbacks, Citadel is expected to be a hit, as it has already been greenlit for a second season. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the series will premiere on April 28, and local versions of the show will be produced in different countries. Along with Chopra and Madden, the series will also star Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy.