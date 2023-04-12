Follow these tips to control postpartum hair fall

Hair loss is caused due to several reasons. Several women experience hair loss following pregnancy. A woman’s postpartum hair loss is usually caused by hormonal changes during pregnancy and after delivery. As per experts, 30 to 60% of women experience postpartum hair loss after giving birth.

After delivery, postpartum hair loss can begin anytime and can last for up to a year. Here are five ways to manage it in case you were looking for remedies:

After childbirth, it’s best not to stop taking hair supplements unless your doctor recommends that you do. The supplements contain some important vitamins, which will prevent hair loss to a great degree.

Nutritious diet: A healthy and balanced diet is essential for the health of your baby, as you will be breastfeeding for the first few years. Dark leafy vegetables, sweet potatoes, and fresh fruits constitute a healthy diet, which will also ensure your hair health. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential if you don’t eat fish. Your diet plays a major role in how you look.

Hair care treatment: Apply gentle shampoos and conditioners to your hair postpartum.

Sleep well and good rest: A healthy night’s sleep is one of the most important and significant steps in preventing hair loss. Stress is one of the most common causes of hair loss. A good night’s sleep relaxes your body and mind.