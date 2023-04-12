Human brain works harder while playing against machines

A new study has revealed that the human brain is more alert while playing against machines than against other humans. The research, carried out by the University of Florida and reported by the Evening Standard, found that when volunteers played against each other, their brains were in sync, but when they played against a ball-serving machine, their neurons were desynchronized, indicating that their brains were working harder. The study involved volunteers wearing electrodes that mapped their brain activity while playing against each other and against machines. According to Daniel Ferris, a biomedical engineer professor at the University of Florida, the synchronisation in the brain is a sign of relaxation, whereas desynchronization is an indication that the brain is working harder. The research has been published in the journal eNeuro.

The study challenges the assumption that humans are more relaxed when playing against other humans than against machines. It found that playing against humans results in brain synchronisation, indicating that the brain is relaxed, whereas playing against machines leads to desynchronization, indicating that the brain is working harder. The study also found that participants’ brains were working harder while playing against the machine.

The research has important implications for the development of artificial intelligence (AI). The findings suggest that AI could be designed to challenge the brain in ways that are different from those of humans. This could help to improve the performance of AI and make it more effective in a range of applications. It could also have implications for the development of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) that allow people to control machines using their thoughts. The findings suggest that BCIs could be designed to work in ways that are more natural for the brain, improving their performance and usability.