Man sentenced to imprisonment for offensive video

UK court sentenced a 68-year-old Indian-origin man to 18 months in prison for a video he posted on social media that was found to be offensive to certain communities. Amrik Bajwa of Slough, Berkshire, south-east England, was sentenced and fined GBP 240 last week after pleading guilty to one count of sending an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message or matter via public communication network. The post, which was in response to a video he posted on TikTok on July 19, last year, allegedly targeted the Dalit community. Bajwa was arrested a few days after his post, on July 22 of last year, and charged on March 2 of this year via postal requisition.

The Anti Caste Discrimination Alliance (ACDA), a voluntary human rights organization in the UK that campaigns against caste-based discrimination, was among those who complained about the offensive “casteist” post, which it described as hate speech directed at Dalit communities. According to the ACDA, the conviction was the result of collaboration between several community organizations. Thames Valley Police thanked all of the key witnesses who assisted with the investigation.