Prince Harry to attend Coronation of King Charles III without wife Meghan, children

London: Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain’s King Charles but his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with their children, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. Charles will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years.

‘Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6’, a palace spokesperson informed media. ‘The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’.

Preparations for the event have been overshadowed in recent months by Harry and Meghan’s damning revelations about the King, Harry’s elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews. This will be Harry’s first reunion with members of the royal family since the January release of his blockbuster memoir, ‘Spare’.