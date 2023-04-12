Study by Indian Veterinary Research Institute states Cow urine isn’t fit for human consumption

According to a recent study conducted by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), cow urine is not suitable for human consumption due to the presence of harmful bacteria that can cause diseases. The study indicates that fresh cow urine may contain at least 14 types of bacteria, including the Escherichia coli bacterium, which can cause stomach infections. The research also found that buffalo urine might be a better alternative than cow urine.

The study was led by Bhoj Raj Singh, head of the epidemiology department at IVRI, and was carried out between June 2022 and November 2022, with the help of three PhD students. The research team analyzed cow and buffalo urine samples and found that fresh cow and bull urine contain harmful bacteria. Additionally, the study found that some human urine samples also carry potentially pathogenic bacteria.

Bhoj Raj cautioned people against consuming cow urine, stating that it is not beneficial for the human body, and the commonly held belief that cow urine is antibacterial cannot be generalized. He further mentioned that their team is studying whether distilled cow urine is free from bacteria, as claimed by some individuals.

However, a former director of IVRI, RS Chauhan, disputes the findings of the study, claiming that distilled cow urine can fight infections, improve immunity, and defend against cancer and Covid. Chauhan recommends consuming distilled cow urine. The study also concluded that buffalo urine has far better antibacterial activity and is much superior to cow urine.

Bhoj Raj told The Times of India that statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cows, buffaloes, and humans found that buffalo urine is significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici. Cow urine is widely sold across India and claims to cure several ailments. However, it does not carry the trademark of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).