The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) to be shortened by an hour, says ETS

The Education Testing Service (ETS) has announced that the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will be shortened by one hour, from three to two hours, starting on July 26, 2023. This move is expected to streamline the test’s instructions and navigation, and to add a new ‘writing for an academic discussion’ task to replace the old autonomous writing job, condensed reading part, and test questions without grades.

According to an official statement by ETS, test takers will be able to see their official result date upon completion of the test, and they will also receive real-time notification of changes to their score status. The company also stated that test pricing would be displayed in Indian rupees (INR) in their cart, and that test takers now have the option to pay using locally issued credit and debit cards, wallets, and net banking in addition to globally accepted credit cards. ETS has also announced the opening of an Indian-specific customer service centre.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, said in an interview with Business Today that TOEFL is a core component of the company’s effort to drive the future of assessment through product innovations across education and learning. He added that the enhancements made to TOEFL were developed with the input of customers and stakeholders.

In addition to these changes, ETS also plans to introduce a simplified registration process that will be available beginning in July 2023. Test takers will be able to create an account and register for an available TOEFL iBT test date more quickly and easily than ever before.