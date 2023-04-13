BJP denies seats to 7 sitting MLAs in Karnataka polls, releases 2nd candidate list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The list includes 23 candidates, with tickets being denied to seven sitting MLAs. One such MLA, Madal Virupakshappa, was recently arrested on corruption charges. The latest list does not include the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest. Shettar has been asked to make way for younger candidates, but he has expressed his desire to contest one last time. The list comprises four Scheduled Caste, one Scheduled Tribe and two women candidates.

In the list, sitting MLAs were replaced by other candidates in several constituencies, such as Haveri, Byndoor, Mudigere, Kalghatgi, Mayakonda, and Davangere North. Discontent seems to be brewing within the BJP as some aspirants who missed the bus have expressed their displeasure. The party has so far announced candidates for 212 of the total 224 seats.

As per the party’s top brass, the decision was taken to bring fresh faces and to give opportunities to new candidates. In this regard, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said, ‘The party is trying to give opportunities to new faces and also fielding strong candidates who can win the election. The party has been working to ensure that winnability is the criteria and a candidate’s caste and other factors don’t matter.’

However, the denial of tickets to sitting MLAs has caused concern among some BJP leaders. One such leader, K.S. Eshwarappa, who has announced his retirement from electoral politics, expressed his displeasure over the party not fielding a candidate from the Shivamogga city segment. He said, ‘The party has neglected Shivamogga district, which is known as the party’s stronghold. I had suggested the name of a good candidate for Shivamogga city constituency, but the party has not fielded anyone from there.’

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Karnataka, which is currently under its rule, in the upcoming Assembly polls.