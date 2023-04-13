Drinking these 5 drinks will help in relieving menstrual pain

Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during their period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery. However, simple changes in diet can help reduce the uneasiness and cramps.

1. Chamomile Tea: Chamomile tea is packed with compounds like hippurate and glycine that help ease muscle spasms and cramps. Just boil water, add a teaspoon of chamomile.

Ginger Tea: Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and pain reliever. Simply add some thin slices of ginger to boiling water and let it steep for at least 5 minutes.

3. Green Smoothies: Blend some kiwi slices, coconut water, fresh mint leaves, and a few slices of ginger for a refreshing and healthy drink.

4. Peppermint Tea: Peppermint tea is a magical drink. It is made by boiling fresh mint leaves in water. With just a few leaves, you can make a tasty and soothing tea.

5.Cinnamon Tea: Cinnamon, also known as dalchini, is a spice that has various health benefits, one of which is reducing pain during periods. Take one cinnamon stick or a pinch of cinnamon powder. Add it to boiling water and let it boil on medium flame until you can smell the aroma of cinnamon. Strain the water and add one teaspoon of honey for taste.