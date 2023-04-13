KM Shaji bribery case: FIR quashed by HC

The Kerala High Court has quashed the FIR against Muslim League leader KM Shaji in the 2020 bribery case, ruling that the case will not stand. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had registered the case against Shaji over allegations that he accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to secure approval for a higher secondary batch at Azhikode school in 2013. The complaint was filed by CPM leader Kuduvan Padmanabhan, the former president of the Kannur block panchayat.

During the investigation, Vigilance officials found that Shaji had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The officials raided his house and seized Rs 47,35,500. Shaji had subsequently approached the Vigilance court, claiming that the money was part of his election fund. However, the court refused to return the money citing irregularities in documents.

With the quashing of the FIR, Shaji expressed his gratitude to the judiciary and stated, ‘I have been saying from the beginning that I am innocent. Truth has finally triumphed, and justice has been served.’ He also added that he had full faith in the judiciary and thanked his party and supporters for standing by him during this difficult time.