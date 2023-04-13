Modi defamation case: Hearing underway in Surat court

On Thursday, a sessions court in Surat, Gujarat, began hearing on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s request for a stay of execution in a defamation case involving his “Modi surname” remark, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison. Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA and complainant, opposed Gandhi’s request for a stay of execution in an earlier reply filed in the same court, claiming that the Congress leader is a “repeat offender” who makes defamatory statements on a regular basis.

Arguments from both sides began on Thursday in the court of Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera. ‘The court will first hear Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers’ arguments for a stay of his conviction. Following that, we will present our objections and arguments in response to their plea for a stay of execution’ Before entering the courtroom, Purnesh Modi’s lawyer, Ketan Reshamwala, stated. On March 23, a Surat metropolitan magistrate’s court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison for his remark ‘How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?’ made during an election rally on April 13, 2019. Gandhi has filed an appeal against the verdict with Judge Mogera. In the meantime, he has asked for a stay of the conviction. Gandhi has described his conviction as “erroneous” and “clearly perverse” in his appeal.