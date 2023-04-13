Pakistani drone shot down in J&K’s Rajouri, close to the LoC

Near the Line of Control (LoC), in the Jammu and Kashmir border district of Rajouri, security forces shot down a Pakistani drone. According to defence sources, on the night between April 12 and 13, a suspicious movement of an aerial object (a drone) was reported on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Suderbani sector of Rajouri. The drone’s movements were tracked, and they claimed that it was later shot down. In many villages near the LoC, the army and police have begun a massive search operation. 131 rounds of ammunition for an AK-47 rifle, 5 magazines, and Rs 2 lakh in cash were found in the drone. The repeated attempts to drop these materials to support terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials, have been reported.