UGC NET 2023 Result Releasing Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On April 13, 2023, the National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET Result 2022-23. The results of the UGC NET 2023 will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On April 12, UGC Chairman took to Twitter to announce that the UGC NET December 2022 cycle result will be available by April 13, 2023. Candidates should be aware that the NTA has not provided a confirmed time. When the results are available, they will be posted here, along with a direct link to them. The cut off/qualifying marks will be released alongside the UGC NET Result. Candidates who qualify will be eligible for ‘Assistant Professor’ positions in Indian universities and colleges, as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ positions.

Steps to check UGC NET 2023 Result

To check the result, one should go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘UGC NET Result’ link and click on it.

After being redirected to another page, submit required details

UGC NET December Session Result will be displayed on screenGo through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference

For latest updates, check the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC National Eligibility Test) website