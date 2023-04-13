Visit Arunachal’s ‘First Village’ Kibithoo, urges Amit Shah

Arunachal Pradesh’s Kibithoo, known as India’s first village, is gaining popularity after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on April 10. In a Twitter post, Shah urged people to visit the village and experience its natural beauty while taking inspiration from its history. Kibithoo is India’s easternmost forward post on the border with China, and the sun’s rays first fall in the village, according to Shah. Kibithoo and Walong also have a military history as they witnessed a fierce battle during the Chinese aggression in 1962.

During his visit, Shah launched the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at developing 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Ladakh. In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority coverage, including 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh. The VVP will improve the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage them to stay in their native locations, adding to the security of the border.

‘Traveled from Kibithoo to Walong, known as India’s easternmost road. The smooth surface road along a remote frontier manifests PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision to develop border areas. The #VibrantVillagesProgram will further boost connectivity and development in border villages,’ Shah tweeted. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, commented on Shah’s post, saying, ‘#IncredibleIndia #DekhoApnaDesh #ArunachalPradesh #NorthEast’.