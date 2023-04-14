2G case: ED and CBI instructed to file submission

The Delhi High Court on Thursday urged the central agencies and other parties in the case to file their statements on the appeals filed by the CBI and ED challenging the 2017 acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum deployment case.

There is no question that the decision is approximately 1,700 pages long, with over 22,000 pages of witness testimonies. But, I am confident that the Lordships would conclude that permission to appeal must be granted, CBI lawyer stated at the hearing, requesting an expedited hearing. The case will be heard again on May 22 and 23.