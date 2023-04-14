Active Covid cases in country increases to 49,622, with 29 fatalities

The number of new coronavirus infections in India reached 11,109, the highest number in 236 days, while the number of active cases rose to 49,622, according to data updated on Friday by the Union Health Ministry. 29 deaths brought the total number of fatalities to 5,31,064. The data, which was updated at 8 am, showed that nine deaths were reconciled by Kerala, three deaths each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two deaths from Chhattisgarh and Punjab, and one death each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The daily positivity rate was 5.01 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.29 percent.

The total value of the Covid case was 4.47 crore (4,47,97,269). According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.11 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.70 percent. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,42,16,586 with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.